Contrary to what was announced yesterday, Mirror’s Edge will not be removed from digital stores and therefore will also be available for purchase in the future. Confirmation comes from HE SAYS who corrected yesterday’s release, explaining that the removal will only affect Battlefield 1943, Bad Company and Bad Company 2.

As explained in a previous news story, starting from April 28th EA will stop selling the aforementioned Battlefield games in view of the server closure scheduled for December 8th 2023. Those who have already purchased them in the past or will purchase them before the removal from the digital stores will still be able to access their singleplayer content offline, with the exception of Battlefield 1943 which only includes online multiplayer modes.

In the list of games to be removed originally there was also Mirror’s Edge, which had made more than one player turn up their noses, as physical copies of the game are now difficult to find in shops and that on Sony platforms the digital version is Only available on PS3. Furthermore, in general the interruption of sales appeared little sense, as it is a single player game in all respects. The only “online” element was the scoreboards for the various levels, which were closed on January 19th.

Fortunately it was only a gross communication error by DICE and Mirror’s Edge therefore it will remain on sale at the main digital stores in the future as well.