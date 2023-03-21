EA will be permanently pulling Mirror’s Edge, Bad Company 1 & 2, and Battlefield 1943 from sale across all digital storefronts starting 28th April this year.

AE says the move is being made as it prepares to shut down the games’ online services – a process currently scheduled to occur on 8th December 2023.

After that date, owners will still be able to access all offline features – including single-player campaigns – in Mirror’s Edge and Bad Company 1 & 2. However, the multiplayer-only Battlefield 1943 will no longer be playable.

Mirror’s Edge trailer.

The news follows EA’s announcement last October it would be shutting down online features for a 13 of its older titles, including Army of Two: The 40th Day and Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

At the time, Mirror’s Edge was flagged to be losing its online features (which is to say, its leaderboards, if you’re not able to cast your mind back that far) on 19th January this year, pointing to a temporary reprieve given EA’s new date of 8th December.