Rome but also all the big Italian cities and the small ones in the provinces are at the mercy of the scammers. It is more and more frequent “scam of mirror” of which you can be victims when you are driving especially in the city when there is traffic.

Mirror scam

The dynamics of mirror scam rear view mirror is this: when you are very close to another car, you first hear a sharp knock and immediately the complaints of the crook who complains about the damage to your car mirror (obviously broken) and contextually claims the amicable settlement of the claim with a claim for cash compensation. Honest victims believe the scam and end up with the empty wallet.

The mirror scam is a classic and often takes place in the confusion of city traffic. Often scammers travel on damaged cars or with scratches compatible with a possible accidental impact.

Mirror scam

Taking advantage of the chaos these scammers they simulate good noise of a contact between the two cars (even by throwing a fist on the victim’s door) and warn the “victim” motorist to pull over.

Often the point is also inconvenient, it could be in the vicinity of one emergency lane of expressways or in near crossroads in the city. The rule dictates that the scam wear out as fast as possible.

Mirror damage, cash refund

After the scammer has reported the (fake) accident to the victim, he urges her to quickly close the accident in an amicable way with immediate reimbursement on the spot, without stipulating cid (Amicable statement of accident) or a complaint involving the intervention of theinsurance or the Police Forces. The rule is clear, take everything you can and run away.

The mirror scam is consumed in the traffic chaos

This is where the request starts cash, ordering the victim to hand over everything in his wallet. Beware because the scammer tries to create confusion and with a possible partner in crime they also take advantage of it for steal valuable items inside the passenger compartment of the victim, often a bag placed on the passenger seat.

How the mirror scam has evolved

In the mirror scam the criminals have implemented new ways of cheating. For example they are shown cellphones, tablets but also damaged watches, that would have fallen from the window due to a risky maneuver by the identified victim.

Beware that there are different methods of fraud from the most classic, simulating the contact between the two cars up to throwing bolts, stones or the use of sand paper to create a mark in the victim’s car. It’s not just the mirror that’s targeted.

Fraudsters also complain of damage to electronic devices such as smartphones

They are often affected i ‘blind’ spots of the car, such as the rear right side, on the passenger side, where the driver from the driver’s seat has less view.

How scammers spot a potential victim

Victims of the mirror scam are easy prey especially when it shows hesitation and uncertainty when driving.

In the event of an attempted scam, immediately alert the police

The economic request varies according to the “status” of the victim that scammers easily identify. For example, if you are on board agreat value car the criminals ask for an obviously greater “compensation”.; if, on the other hand, he drives a small car or an economic vehicle, yes they “settle” for a smaller booty.

How to defend yourself from the fake accident, advice

The best way to defend yourself from the mirror scam is to always keep the eyes open and in the event that a request for cash compensation is presented for the phantom damage, inform the offender that the police are being called and Police to carry out all the necessary checks.

Remember that in the event of contact between the 2 rear view mirrors of two cars traveling side by side traveling at the same speed hardly happens one break up but simply one of the two (or both) mirrors closes.

Another advice is not to stop immediately especially if you are alone but at a point where the road has a wide area and possibly with other people present.

If you are sure that you have caused the damage, request the compilation of the CID, the friendly report which also allows you to evaluate the reactions of those in front of you.

If you have arrived here at the bottom and you are one honest personwe hope these mild tips can help you.

If you are a broken mirror scammer, read on because it affects you personally.

Warning to broken mirror scammers, watch out for the crime and the aggravating circumstance

To the crook we remember what risks with this kind of scam punished pursuant to art. 640 criminal code committed by “Anyone, with tricks or deceptionsleading someone into mistakeget yourself or others a unfair profit with damage to others.” The mirror scam can also lead to the scammer seizure of the vehiclepursuant to art. 253 cpp and ss., as a body of the crime: just to be clear, there is the seizure of the car assuming that your vehicle has even a minimum of value and that it has not been stolen. Watch out because there is also theaggravating from the impaired defense: given that the scammed are considered “weak” subjects, the scammer, reported and brought to trial, could be challenged for crime of fraud, aggravated with a weak defense in the presence of busy roads, an elderly person driving, with risk too of the STOP.

Here are some cases of scammers framed by the police a PISA, Vercelli, Rome

