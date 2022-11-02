Since their discovery, mirror neurons, cells of the central nervous system, have been of great interest to neuroscientists, psychologists and neurology specialists. Mirror neurons show activity both when an individual performs a particular action and when they observe another person performing the same action. As such, they are thought to play a significant role in learning and understanding intentions, in the evolution of language and speech, inemotional intelligence and empathy and could be linked to certain neuropsychological disorders. Mirror neurons: some details on their function Mirror neurons were discovered more than twenty years ago in the F5 ventral premotor region of the macaque. Much has been written about these neurons since their discovery, both in the scientific literature and in the popular press. It has been proposed that they are the neuronal substrate underlying a wide range of different functions. In fact, so much has been written about mirror neurons that last year they were referred to, rightly or wrongly, as “The most publicized concept in neuroscience.” Here we try to cut out some of these hyperbolas and review what is currently known (and not known) about mirror neurons. Since their discovery, there has been a great deal of interest in mirror neurons and much speculation about their possible functional role with a particular focus on the proposed role in social cognition. As Heyes wrote “[i neuroni specchio] both specialists and non-specialists intrigue, celebrated as a ‘revolution’ in the understanding of social behavior … and ‘the driving force’ behind ‘the great leap forward’ in human evolution … “. Indeed, so much has been written both in the peer-reviewed literature and elsewhere about mirror neurons and their proposed functional roles that they have recently been given the nickname “The Most Publicized Concept in Neuroscience” There are two types of neurons in the nervous system; motor neurons and sensory neurons. Motor neurons are associated with the execution of a certain action. They deliver signals from the brain to an effector, such as a muscle (cell) or secretory gland.

In contrast, sensory neurons send signals from a receptor, such as pain or temperature receptors in the skin to appropriate regions of the central nervous system. Although every organ in our body is supplied by motor and sensory neurons, they are functionally different.

Mirror neurons, however, were originally described as nervous system cells that “fired both during the monkey’s active movements and when the monkey observed the experimenter’s significant hand movements.” This means that they exhibit activity both when an action (the sensory component) is observed and when the same action (the motor component) is performed.

The results of human neuroimaging experiments provide strong evidence that the same mirror neuron system originally discovered in the macaque monkey premotor cortex, in area F5, is also present in the human brain.

In one study, the brain activity of 21 participants was recorded as they were asked to observe or perform a certain action on their own (hand grip or a particular facial expression). Consequently, it has been shown that a number of neurons are stimulated by both observation of the action and execution.

Further studies have shown that this particular class of neurons begins to develop before 12 months of age and is linked to early human development and children’s ability to learn by imitation.

In 2000, a well-known neuroscientist and author Vilayanur Ramachandran stated that “mirror neurons will do for psychology what DNA did for biology.” Although the hype has subsided somewhat since then, neuroscientists are still excited about the clinical significance of the mirror neuron system.

The idea is that thanks to mirror neurons we are able to first observe an action (“What is being done?”), Then understand the intention of that action (“Why is this happening?”) And finally reproduce the same action to achieve similar results (the motor component).

Both our understanding of an action and the ability to mirror that same action are of great importance for learning, language perception and emotional intelligence. One argument is that because mirror neurons are responsible for both the “what” and “what for” of a particular action, they are strongly tied to our ability to show empathy.

If we see a person crying, we must be able to identify the action and then positively correlate it with the feeling of pain. The mirror neuron system also teaches babies to cry to show their discontent. Similar arguments had been advanced in favor of the role of mirror neurons in language learning and, indeed, the way our civilization had evolved over the centuries.

Care should be taken, however, when trying to show a direct link between the mirror neuron system and certain neuropsychological disorders. This is especially true for autism. First, both the original studies conducted on macaques and subsequent studies of human brain function have a number of limitations.

Indeed, there is still an ongoing discussion as to whether those mirror neurons discovered in primate brains are the same ones we observe being activated in human fMRI studies. Second, no conclusive evidence has been provided in favor of the argument that patients with autism always show a decrease in the function of those areas of the brain associated with mirror neurons.

Overall, mirror neurons are a fascinating component of the human body that will no doubt be further studied in the years to come, providing promising evidence in understanding the human brain and our ability to learn.