PULLING TO GIVE Why insist on the importance of values, self-esteem and inner enrichment while we have a mobile in hand

We are going through a moment in which the classic children’s stories are being reviewed with the most critical anti-macho magnifying glass. During it we have come, not to change certain roles in the stories in which the girls were always waiting for a prince charming to rescue them from their misfortunes, but to the grotesque of putting together an absolu