Manchester United forced out of bid for Norwegian striker Earling Haaland, claimed by the greats of Europe. As published today by Mirror on its cover, Borussia Dortmund’s 9 has already made a decision: play for Real Madrid.

According to the information, Haaland rejects the possibility of playing for Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona In favor of a future in white: “His desire to move to the Spanish capital is also a blow to City manager Pep Guardiola, who had identified Haaland as a long-term successor to Sergio Agüero, following the frustrated signing of Harry Kane last summer. “

Mirror anticipates what could be a period forward at the Santiago Bernabéu: “It is believed that Real Madrid have been working on a deal to sign Haaland for the past six months and plan to pair him with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé“.

This is information that Bild was already advancing yesterday. In the case of the German portal, he relates his desire to wear white with the possibility of following in the footsteps of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, who made history at the Bernabéu. “Haaland’s great desire is to play for Real Madrid. As superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, he is excited to be able to shape an era there.”