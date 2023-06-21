Barcelona power forward Nikola Mirotic, at the end of the second game of the Endesa League final, the last one he played at the Palau Blaugrana. Quique Garcia (EFE)

The victory was the end point for Nikola Mirotic (Podgorica, Montenegro; 32 years old) as a Barcelona franchise player, a moment of joy on a sheet of tears, a happy and sad goodbye. Barça defeated Madrid resoundingly, both at the Palau twice and at WiZink one more time, to lift the Endesa League trophy, to be crowned king of the ACB. The best in the series, as the MVP laurel expressed, was Mirotic, capable of making 14, 25 and another 14 points per game, excellent at times from the perimeter, under the basket and even on defense. But his blue smile lost its color. “It’s probably my last game with Barcelona,” he accepted after the final, while he shrugged his shoulders; “All of this hasn’t been easy at all, but when you win and you know you’re going to go through the big door, it’s the most you can ask for. I am very grateful. It’s time to enjoy, and say goodbye well because the club and the fans deserve it”. It is the outcome of Mirotic’s work at Barça. But the beginning and the knot have a crumb.

The story began in 2019, when former president Josep Maria Bartomeu signed him from the Milwaukee Bucks, a coup of authority to revive a section that had not won the Euroleague since 2010. But a year later, the club’s treasury affected by the pandemic , the player accepted a contract extension until 2025 with a downward renewal. “It was a football-style contract of those made by the previous board,” they say from the Barça entity; “of those who every year go in crescendo, which plugs an initial hole but makes it bigger later. Thus, his salary was already for 11 million gross – the highest paid player in Europe – and more than he would rise in the next two courses. Too much for Barcelona, ​​which during the last two courses repeatedly asked him that they needed to lower their salary, since they could not afford such high salaries when the rest of the sections of the entity are also going to decrease by approximately 20 %. More than anything because Barcelona has to reduce the debt and make a snip to meet the fair play finance required by LaLiga.

“At no time has the club approached me to lower my salary. We have not talked about the salary reduction this season or last season, ”mirotic replied, microphone in hand. “Of course we have done it”, they reply from the corridors of the Palau; “Not to him, but to his agent [Igor Crespo]. And his answer has always been no and in a very forceful way, because he felt cheated by the previous directive ”. Something that Juan Carlos Navarro, general director of the basketball section, seconded: “We talked many times with his agent about this. Absolutely yes.”

After going round and round, Barça chose to cut their losses. “Nikola knew that the club is subject to budget reductions due to the impossibility of maintaining this salary mass. In addition, we now have to face some guarantees and ahead is a sanction from the League for exceeding the limit. But look if we were interested in having him, so far we haven’t touched him at all and he was still in the team despite this penalty. The club has done everything and more. It happens that you can’t take it anymore because the budget is at 41 million and you have to lower it. It’s not his fault either, huh? But you have to find a solution and before that there is the survival of Barcelona ”, points out an official source from the club. And a liquidation -still to close- is not a game that computes as a wage bill.

After the Euroleague Final Four, where Mirotic did not have his day because in the semifinals against Madrid he only added three points, and before playing the league playoffs, Barça informed him of the decision that he would not continue. “The agent, after telling us once again that the salary would not be lowered, asked us that if he finally had to leave that we notify him in time to find a team,” they say from Barcelona. For the player, perhaps it was not the best date and so, dismayed, he expressed it in an interview with Sports world. “Honestly, they have not given me any explanation and I would have liked it to have been transmitted to me in another way, at another time,” replied the power forward. But Barça had already made an immovable decision. “He is fantastic and a great player, he has given us many successes and he is a great person, but the situation is what it is and to sign up players we have to comply with the feasibility plan that we present to LaLiga,” said Laporta.

“There is no going back with Mirotic. It is a decision that has been made for a long time. We’ll take another path. We are calm,” Navarro said. “We are not happy to have to let him go. He is a great player and a great person, but we need to stabilize ourselves and not have a devastating budget, trying to keep the section competitive ”, adds an official Barça source. “It does not depend on me, it is something over which I have no control,” Mirotic closed.

The player’s departure has made a dent in the Palau, which since the news broke has lavished him with ovations by definition. Moments before starting the matches against Madrid, during, because he has been the best, and also afterwards, to the point that some tears came to his eyes after the second match. “I am more than grateful to the public, to this fans, to this club that has given me so much… I have felt more love than ever. It has been very important to my family. The people and the city have welcomed us and it would be the best thing to be able to end this in the best way, ”he said with a broken voice; “With this support and this love I cannot fail them.” And he didn’t. Down the road there are two Leagues and two Cups, but not a Euroleague that has resisted them, finalists three years ago and semifinalists in the last two. It is the happy and sad goodbye to Mirotic.

