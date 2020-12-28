The earthquake caused by the Heurtel case set fire to the previous one, but it was soon forgotten, as soon as the ball flew with the Christmas tree in the background. Sport is pure contrast, so it is not surprising that a high-paced Classic was won by the Barça defense, the one that imprints the Jasikevicius stamp. And it will be won by a hypermotivated Mirotic after the defeat of culé in the Super Cup and that the protocols for the Euroleague coronavirus did not allow him to play two months ago. He decided on his infinite talent (26 points and a PIR of 41) and a great attitude (10 rebounds and very fast hands), and also decided a Podgorica plug when Madrid had faith in an impossible comeback. Laprovittola got up to score easily, to go from 72-84 with three minutes to go to 82-84 still with seconds ahead. That basket never came, Mirotic rose and with a large cap erased it from the scoreboard. He finished off with two free throws to stop Madrid in their tracks, to make him kneel for the first time in this league and after 14 consecutive wins. Still leader, although no longer undefeated.

After two sparing Classics in scoring, play and controlled cadence, the league goodbye to the decade (22-22 in direct duels) It was at the height of a very special Christmas day, the great party of the ACB with 12 uninterrupted hours of basketball. The curtain rose and both teams cascaded points, with the logical pulls, but with enough constancy. Turn for the figures, first Mirotic with a colossal demonstration of fundamentals, pure class. In his first eight minutes on the court he piled up 14 points, a martyrdom for Garuba, who came out a little late from the blocks and was charged with two fouls. In the second quarter, in front of Deck, who has better stopped this part for a while, the scoring flow of the culé star diminished. Kuric appeared to take the witness and above all a magnificent Higgins, a torrent (nothing to do with the film) to chain four penetration baskets in three minutes. Now, the bag of blows was Abalde, who could not stop his attacks and neither was Tavares to help, safe on the bench from dangerous fouls and excessive wear.

The good start culé, however, did not give him to command (46-46) because his rival made 8 triples of 17 attempts, three without a failure by Llull, some with their most personal stamp, speeding up the wrist gesture and giving it an extra pump to save opponents. Also a worthy entry from the right. It was the reply to his former partner, 11 points at 10:39. An arreón for a partial of 15-6, stretches that did not break anything. Perhaps when Real was better was at the beginning, with Laprovittola attracting the defense in his raids with a boat through the area to open to a liberated outside, Causeur, mainly.

The Barça defense

The duel belonged to the players, it always is, but more at this beginning. The technicians would pull the reins at the restart, with more control behind. Barça loaded the rebound better, Madrid generated something more from the pass while Carroll did damage at the start of the blocks (as always). In front, Hanga punished his peers as a base for physicality.

The scale said almost total balance, a symmetry that was broken in the last act. The defense of Jasikevicius, that of his players asphyxiated Madrid, who entered a maelstrom of very bad shots. Neither physical nor talent could he escape the trap. Not even from the personal, where what I put before was marred. In the other ring, emerged imperial Kuric. His ease of shooting contrasted with the local hardship. With everything lost, the Real swam hard without reaching the shore. A Mirotic plug prevented it. Third classic of the course, second Barça victory, which cuts the wings of an enemy that had not stopped flying since October 23 at the Palau. Barça smiles for Christmas.