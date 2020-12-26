Barça player Nikola Mirotic assured that his team is “looking forward” to the classic against Real Madrid, a match that, as he stressed, the Barça players know what they need to do to win it

How are they: “Very well, with a lot of desire. We know how important it would be to beat Madrid. We need to win in the league, the team is eager to compete and if we do our job well we will have our chance.”

Absent at the Palau: “I’m really looking forward to it, the good thing about that day is that I saw it from the outside, which is different. Now I want to help my team, to be one more. I know I couldn’t be at the Palau but we know what we have to do to beat Madrid “.

Without Camapzzo: “Madrid have their casualties, so do we. There are no excuses. You have to go out with a good mentality, if you want to win away from home you have to play the 40 minutes well.”

.