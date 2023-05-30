CBA – rooms – working day 1 barca Valencia Basketball

GRAF112. BARCELONA, 05/29/2023.- Barça’s forward, Nikola Mirotic (d), shoots a basket against Valencia Basket’s player, Josep Puerto, during the first play-off game played today Monday at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

Absorb the ball, look, jump and shoot from three. Mirotic made the routine, the glory, also the success against Valencia. He hit seven of ten shots from the perimeter —his best all-time mark— and sealed the Barça victory in the first quarterfinal match of the Endesa League with 27 points. Far, in any case, from his scoring record, also against Valencia in 2019, with 33 points. And far, of course, from this little spoon of honey taking out the thorn of the depressive trigger of the Euroleague.

Mumbrú understood that the stake did not invite him to attack the low post or the Sanli-Vesely towers; that to hurt Barça the best thing was to make them run and move the ball fast, also shoot from the outside without remission. That is why he left center Jasiel Rivero unchanged to take over from Harper, electricity in the race and to charge his arm, a sniper who had clear instructions, because he caught the ball that he threw. And he started sweetly, two out of two triples and Barça with slumped shoulders, but not pride, because the hits of the course have been loud, Unicaja in the Cup and Madrid in the European semifinals.

From the corridors of the Palau they admit that the slaps have left their mark, that the year had been planned to end in combustion. But it has not been like that and the foundations are shaking because it is not known if Jasikevicius will continue – he had a unilateral clause to renew in case he wins the Final Four— and it is intended to reduce the generous salary of Mirotic —10 million—, who has been playing the long haul for a long time. Precisely, the two mentioned in the Euroleague: the coach did not know how to contain Tavares or devise another alternative; and the Barca leader stayed at three rickety points. Thus, the ACB playoffs are everything for Barça, who finished the regular season as the leader, with eight career wins.

So Valencia’s initial growth did not last long, Barcelona was upset by a new threat of stepping on the dreaded gangway of the pirate ship. Barça ran and did it with sense, led by the splendid strides of Satoransky and also by the peripheral vision of Laprovittola, in the end with Mirotic in tune because he replied to Harper with two more triples and with whatever was necessary. He signed five of six shots of three and 19 points at halftime, a punishment that the defense in the zone – Barça choked on – and Jones, always capable of the best and the worst (ankle and waist breaks, also losses), They amended so that Valencia remained standing at intermission (40-37), so that Jasikevicius would gesticulate and show another of his big-faced anger.

Harper started the second half the same, a triple from home, another four free throws in a row and an assist for Alexander’s dunk. Enough to turn the score around (45-46). Solution? Ball to Mirotic and another Show. Two more triples without a miss, a robbery with a basket and Barca gas because Abrines also found inspiration from the periphery to leave 11 points. At last the only reliable theory of Barça in this course became good because it counts its games in the Endesa League by victories, 18 so far.

It was difficult for the Barça team to reactivate in the last quarter, three minutes of drought and Radebaugh penalized with more triples. He was left in jeopardy because Valencia, with butter hands, continued to accumulate losses (16 in total) for Barça to reply with Satoransky and with runs along the way. Speddy Gonzalez. simple points. The complicated thing had already been done by Mirotic, this time definitive as required. The second round, on Friday in Valencia.

See also Hamdan bin Mohammed inspects a prototype of the self-driving vehicle "Origin" BARCELONA, 84 – VALENCIA B., 74 Barcelona: Satoransky (14), Laprovittola (6), Abrines (6), Mirotic (27) and Vesely (10) —starting five—; Sanli (-), Sergi Martínez (-), Kalinic (5), Tobey (-), Kuric (14), Jokubaitis (2) and Nnaji (-). Valencia Basketball: Jones (18), Harper (15), Puerto (6), Claver (-) and Alexander (9) —starting five—; Prepelic (-), Pradilla (5), Webb (6), Ferrando (-), Radebaugh (6), Djubljevic (6) and Hermannsson (3). Partial: 18-16; 22-21; 29-18; 15-19. Referees: Perez Perez, Serrano and Mendoza. Excluded by Harper personals. Palau Blaugrana. 5,454 spectators.

