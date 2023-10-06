Defeat on debut for the Milanese, beaten in Istanbul 85-82. The two phenomenal Mirotic and Voigtmann (48 points between them) are not enough to slow down the Turks, led by Wilbekin’s 19 points

Emotions, intensity, mistakes and incredible plays: Olimpia takes the match to overtime but suffers a defeat in their Euroleague debut against Fenerbahce at the Ülker Sports Arena. The team from Messina, driven by the majestic performances of Mirotic and Voigtmann (48 points between them), resisted the difficulties and absences but arrived with little clarity in the very excited final of the match, where errors in attack made the difference and Wilbekin’s triple confirms the victory of the Turks, who bring five players in double figures and win 85-82.

solid start — Messina fields the top quintet with Flaccadori, Melli, Mirotic, Shields and Voigtmann: the choice pays off, Olimpia keeps the pace low and defends strongly, rebounding very well. In attack he turns the field well and finds very hot hands from three points: even 5 out of 6 in the first quarter. The Italian champions try to escape but a super Guduric keeps the hosts in their wake. In the second quarter Olimpia’s percentages drop, Itoudīs sends Wilbekin onto the pitch and his triple from the logo changes the momentum of the match, putting the crowd back into the game. The Turkish point guard, in splash brother version, puts it three times from behind the arc giving his team the advantage, who close the first half at 38-35. See also Genoa Primavera in crisis: it is in 15th place after the knockout with Atalanta

the comeback in the finale — At the start of the second half Fenerbahce raises the engine revs, the shots come in and the partial arrives which brings the Turks to +8. Milan sees the match slipping away, but Mirotic and Voigtmann take the lead and manage to mend the Turkish gap to -3. However, the home team picked up the pace from threes (10 out of 20), finding a new extension at the end of the third set. The fourth quarter opens with Itoudīs’ team leading 62-54, but Olimpia resists and comes back with a 10-3 run. Mirotic’s triple gives Messina’s men the new lead, but on the other side Wilbekin and Papagiannis still hold their own. In the last minute, after a long series of errors, Melli finds support under the basket for the equal 76, the defense gives Shields the last prayer but it goes to overtime.

overtime — Pierre’s triple (3 out of 3 from beyond the arc) unlocks the score in extra time, fatigue makes itself felt and Olimpia’s management of offensive possessions loses quality. The match is played only with intensity and nerves, no one scores again until Wilbekin invents another side-step three that cuts off Milan’s legs. In the last action, Olimpia manages to construct a triple for Mirotic to equalize it again: the shot at the siren hits the rim and the crowd at the Ülker Sports Arena can cheer. Fenerbahce won, but Olimpia showed they have enormous character. See also Boxing, Alessio Lorusso launches the challenge to WBC World No. 1 Jason Maloney

Olimpia Milan: Mirotic 28, Voigtmann 21, Shields 10

Fenerbahce: Wilbekin 19, Dorsey 15, Guduric 15

October 6 – 10.55pm

