Clear victory for the Messina team led by Mirotic and Pangos. Homage to Datome

Olimpia Milano makes the Forum happy on Gigi Datome’s night. The former Italian captain was honored by the home stadium before the match in what was just the beginning of the celebration for Ettore Messina’s team. Overcome Olympiacos: it ends 65-53 for Milan, who finds their first victory in this Euroleague. The absolute protagonists were Nikola Mirotic and Kevin Pangos, the latter leading the way at the end of the match.

EQUILIBRIUM — In the first half balance reigned, with Mirotic and Shields (11 and 10 points respectively in the first 20 minutes) real drivers for Ettore Messina’s team. We proceed point by point: Milan alternates excellent actions with gratuitous mistakes; Olympiacos, on the other hand, is not always able to build clean attacks but can count on two veterans like Walkup and Milutinov, who solve more than one problem for their teammates. At the start of the second quarter, Milan tries to take off, reaching +7 thanks to the contribution from the bench of Flaccadori and Hall, but a mini-partial signed by Walkup and Canaan (then sent off for a double technical) stops the enthusiasm ). Now it’s Milan who are chasing: the usual Shields takes care of plugging the losses, bringing Olimpia to -1 at halftime (32-31). See also Sale of Sampdoria, the president Lanna: “I'm cautious, but optimistic. Barnaba-Radrizzani? No one ahead. Al Khelaifi? Don't ask me"

SUPER PANGOS — At the restart, Milan no longer seemed to be able to create shots with clarity, but Olympiacos didn’t take advantage of it. Nothing that a timeout from Messina can’t fix: from here, Kevin Pangos takes over. 16 points for him, 15 of which came in the last two quarters. The decisive partial arrives 5 minutes from the end of the match, and bears the Canadian’s signature: the 9-0 for Olimpia stuns the Greeks, who no longer find the strength to react. Now yes, Milan really escapes. Milutinov is the last to give up, but there is no more time to recover. The coup de grâce came from Pangos: a triple and a shot put the result at 65-53. It ends like this: Olimpia wins. MILAN: Mirotic 20, Pangos 16, Shields 12;

OLYMPIACOS: Milutinov 15, Walkup 11, Brazdeikis 6.

October 17 – 11.06pm

