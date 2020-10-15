Nikola Mirotic, the track leader of the Barça Since last year, he has been isolated after being infected with COVID-19 and testing positive in one of the usual controls that are carried out to prevent contagion in the Endesa League and Euroleague clubs.

The player has used his social networks to make clear the bad drink that is happening because of the coronavirus. “This is being harder than I thought “he wrote on his official Twitter account. Although he cannot help his colleagues at the moment, he has already warned that he was “good” Y “following medical indications”.

He missed the Euroleague match against Valencia Basket, as the news was announced on the same day of that match, but it remains to be seen how long his isolation will lengthen and how many more matches Sarunas Jasikevicius (recently recovered) is without him. What comes to Barcelona soon is another Euroleague meeting, before Panathinaikos Opap, two from the Endesa League, before TD Systems Baskonia Y Acunsa GBC, and the European league clash at the Palau Blaugrana against the Real Madrid. The latter will take place on the 23rd of this month and is one of the events not to be missed, especially considering that the white club is Mirotic’s ex-team.

In the heat of the rise of cases in the Euroleague (ASVEL, Khimki, CSKA, Zenit …) Mirotic has also touched. Is the fourth member of the culé squad -the first player- who tests positive in these first weeks of the season.

Mirotic shall give two negatives in a row in PCR to be able to retrain.