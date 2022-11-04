A historic scorer. In 2014, the German player became the top scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals scored in four tournaments.
A striker who despite his corpulence always managed to be more than capable of being lethal in the rival area. Throughout his sports career he went through teams such as Werder Bremen, Bayern or Lazio, great clubs in European football.
He was always an area mouse with a lot of goals, but his statistics in the World Cups are stratospheric. First of all, to point out how important it is that your selection “accompany” to close figures like these, but they are still impressive.
It all started at the 2002 World Cup when Germany reached the final against an unstoppable Brazil. There Miroslav Klose was already one of the national team’s flagship players, a promising striker. He scored five goals in the seven games that he played.
In the World Cup played in his country he repeated scoring figures, but in this case his national team could not get past the semifinals. Similarly, in South Africa, the German team lost in the semis against Spain, but it was enough for Klose to score four goals in five matches. Despite this, the scoring star that year was a young Thomas Muller.
With 14 goals, he was one of those who at that time was historically the pointer, but in that last World Cup in Brazil in which his team was champion, and despite having a much more secondary poster, he was able to score two goals that made him the top scorer in World Cup history.
In 2016 he retired after scoring 255 goals at club level and 71 for his national team. A forward of those who no longer remain: Don Miroslav Klose
