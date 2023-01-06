Kyiv may start arranging various provocations to accuse Moscow of violating the ceasefire, Rodion Miroshnik, the former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic in Moscow, said on January 6.

According to him, for this, the Kyiv authorities, among other things, may begin to declare an air alert in the country without any grounds for this.

“In order to announce the breakdown of the ceasefire regime, Kyiv may fall into all-out provocations, which it will blame Russia for. For example, tomorrow from 07:00 their air raid sirens will be constantly buzzing for no reason whatsoever,” he said. TASS.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12:00 Moscow time on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. At the same time, Russia also called on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give people the opportunity to attend church services on Christmas.

However, after that, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, rejected Russia’s call. According to him, Kyiv will agree to any truce only after the withdrawal of Russian troops. The initiative was also rejected by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov announced his unwillingness to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire with the Russian Federation. Later, the possibility of a Christmas truce was also rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Meanwhile, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that Russian forces would respond to provocations from Ukrainian troops and their attempts to take new positions on the line of contact during the Christmas ceasefire.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

