Miroshnik: Ukrainian women become surrogate mothers for same-sex couples

Today, Ukraine is one of the leading countries in Europe in surrogacy. This was stated by the Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the crimes of the Kyiv regime, Rodion Miroshnik, on the air of Solovyov Live, writes RIA News.

“Ukrainian women happily give birth to foreigners for money,” he shared. At the same time, according to Miroshnik, more than 40 percent of customers of surrogate mothers’ services in Ukraine are same-sex couples.

On the air of the program, the diplomat also emphasized that surrogacy is prohibited in the vast majority of Western countries, but not in Ukraine, where you can “give birth to a child for the sake of his organs.”

Earlier in Ukraine, a criminal group was exposed that sold babies abroad under the guise of surrogacy. The managers of the enterprise were the heads of medical institutions who sold newborns for 50-70 thousand euros (5-7 million rubles); they face 8 to 15 years in prison.