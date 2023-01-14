Ukraine should not count on Western investment in restoring the infrastructure of the state: these countries are engaged in “paying a suicide bomber” who allowed his house to be destroyed. This was announced on Saturday, January 14, by the former ambassador of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik.

According to him, the West pays Ukraine like kamikaze. Kyiv is mistaken in believing that the assistance provided is an investment in a happy future.

“Nobody was going to and is not going to invest in any development of Ukraine. Now they pay a suicide bomber who allowed his house to be destroyed and sends his citizens to their deaths – this is a unique service, but it has nothing to do with the restoration of the country and investment in its future. Those who pay for death are unlikely to expect the client to live. This is another profanity for the “little Ukrainians”, ex-ambassador quotes TASS.

The day before, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova announced during a meeting of the UN Security Council that the total amount of damage to the country’s civilian infrastructure exceeds $127 billion. The restoration of Ukraine will be one of the largest investment projects, she considered.

In addition, on this day, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the first tranche of the European Union’s macro-financial assistance program to Ukraine in the total amount of €18 billion for 2023 will be transferred in January. This macro-financial assistance program is the largest the EU has ever provided to a partner country, she added.

A day earlier, on January 12, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia that it is convenient for the West, which uses Ukraine as a weapon against Russia, to drag out the conflict and wage an indirect fight against Russia, showering Kyiv with promises and planting military assistance. Meanwhile, Ukraine, in his opinion, will never join NATO.

Western countries have stepped up military support for Ukraine after the start of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted earlier, the North Atlantic Alliance is entering into a proxy war with Russia, supplying weapons to Ukraine. He noted that Western weapons supplied to Kyiv would be a legitimate target for the Russian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.