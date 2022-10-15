Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, has retained his status as a sponsor of terrorism after his statement regarding the financing of Starlink satellite communications. This was announced on Sunday, October 16, by the head of the representative office of the Luhansk People’s Republic in Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik.

“Musk has retained, now officially, the status of a sponsor of the terrorist regime. Also at a loss, ”the agency quoted him as saying. TASS.

Miroshnik explained that, in his opinion, Musk initially announced the termination of payment for satellite terminals after “boorish behavior on the part of the Ukrainian regime.” At the same time, the Pentagon and the US government, which control the Kyiv regime, are the largest customer of the entrepreneur’s companies.

“They put pressure on Musk, and he, under fear of losing the largest orders, is forced to take on additional obligations to finance the satellite constellation, which is used to supply intelligence to Ukrainian gangs,” Miroshnik emphasized.

The fact that Musk will continue to finance the operation of the Starlink satellite communications system in Ukraine was announced by an American businessman on his Twitter the day before. At the same time, he noted the losses of the company from gratuitous financing of the Ukrainian government.

Prior to this, the American media reported that by the end of 2022, the cost of providing Kyiv with satellite terminals could exceed $100 million, and these figures do not correspond to the company’s capabilities. Musk himself stated that by refusing to finance satellite terminals in Ukraine, he was only following the advice of the ex-ambassador Melnik, who in obscene form advised the American businessman to “go to hell.”

As military expert Dmitry Drozdenko said on Saturday, October 16, the disruption of Starlink in Ukraine will affect the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The specialist noted that this most powerful channel serves to transfer combat information from the fields to the headquarters and back, and also provides access to databases.

Before that, on October 7, it turned out that Starlink systems began to malfunction, which is why Ukrainian militants suffered “catastrophic losses” in the Donbass, Kherson, Zaporozhye and Kharkiv regions. For his part, Musk said that Ukraine paid only a small percentage to use Starlink.