The hospital in Novoaidar, Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), was evacuated, and the rubble is being cleared. This was announced on Saturday, January 28, by the former ambassador of the republic, Rodion Miroshnik.

“Kyiv openly spit on humanitarian law,” he said TASS.

Mroshnik noted that this is the second targeted shelling of hospitals in the LPR in 2023.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had attacked the building of the district hospital in Novoaydar with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. As a result, 14 people died and 24 were injured. The department called the attack on the hospital a grave war crime of the Kyiv regime.

On the same day, Ukrainian troops fired artillery at a medical facility in Nova Kakhovka. According to a representative of the emergency services of the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 17 shells from cannon artillery at the hospital campus of the Sokol plant. As a result of the shelling, the buildings of the children’s department and the women’s consultation department were damaged.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

