Ukraine has adopted a strategy to organize man-made disasters in the territories liberated by the RF Armed Forces. This was announced on Thursday, August 11, by Rodion Miroshnik, head of the representative office of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Russia.

“Ukraine has adopted a strategy for organizing man-made disasters. This is confirmed by yesterday’s attack on the Donetsk brewery, which resulted in an ammonia spill, and the regular attempts of the last days to strike at the facilities of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with the clear intention of organizing a radioactive leak, ”Miroshnik wrote in his Telegram channel.

The shelling of residential areas, he said, is another manifestation of terrorism at the state level by Kyiv.

On the evening of August 10, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported that Ukrainian troops had shelled a brewery in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, causing an ammonia leak. After that, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR notified about the accident at the ammonia pipeline, which was followed by the fire of plastic containers and pallets.

There were 32 people at the plant at the time of the impact. According to preliminary information, as a result of the incident, one person died and two others were injured.

Earlier Thursday, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, said that Ukraine was preparing a large-scale provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. On the same day, he said that the Russian air defense systems (ADS) repelled night attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the city of Energodar, where the nuclear power plant is located. According to him, Ukrainian units stepped up strikes on the city and the station on the eve of the meeting of the UN Security Council on the shelling of the ZNPP by Ukraine.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, previously stressed that the situation around the ZNPP is becoming more dangerous with each new shelling by Ukrainian militants. The diplomat stressed that the actions of Kyiv endanger the population of all of Europe.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. The key goals of the Russian military are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. Moscow emphasized that the strikes were carried out only on military infrastructure. The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

