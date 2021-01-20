The leader of Fair Russia, Sergei Mironov, announced on Wednesday that he would merge with the For Truth and Patriots of Russia parties. The new political force will be called “Fair Russia – for the truth.”

The decision was the result of lengthy negotiations. The new party will have one chairman and two deputies. Mironov expressed the hope that he would retain his leadership, and also suggested that all the center-left parties, including the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the Liberal Democratic Party, unite.

“Let’s end the political monopoly of one party in our country. Let’s build a new socialist society in our country “, – leads “RIA News” his words.

Representatives of Patriots of Russia and For Pravda said that on January 21 they would discuss the merger with the SRs.

“Our party was also created on the basis of several parties. We believe that there should be a serious and powerful left-wing patriotic party, which will set itself the global tasks of getting to power, ” Interfax words of Nadezhda Korneeva, deputy chairman of Patriots of Russia.

According to the secretary of the Central Committee “For truth” Nikolai Novichkov, after the meeting on Thursday, it is planned to prepare a resolution on the unification of parties.

Mikhail Delyagin, adviser to the head of A Just Russia in the State Duma, told Izvestia that the unification of political forces would help the new party get a better result in the upcoming 2021 State Duma elections.

The first deputy chairman of the party “For truth” Alexander Kazakov told the newspaper “Sight”that in December last year, at a conference on the unification of left-wing conservative patriotic forces in Russia, “the goal of this merger was designated – a left revenge.”

In turn, the Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Yuri Afonin told TASSthat the political force continues to work to unite the left-wing and popular-patriotic forces within the framework of the Popular Patriotic Front, based on the principle of supporting existing candidates.

“I think that in the spring, closer to the congress, we will show the composition, you will see the scale of these leftist associations – really operating public organizations, movements, structures,” Afonin said.

He stressed that we are talking about organizations at both federal and regional levels.

“Fair Russia” was founded in 2006. It is a left-wing party based on the ideology of the Social Democrats and modernized socialism. Its members are called Socialist-Revolutionaries. Now they have 23 out of 450 seats in the State Duma, and 207 out of 3980 in regional parliaments.

The For Truth Party appeared in 2019. This is a national-patriotic association, she criticizes liberalism. The leader is Zakhar Prilepin. There are no seats in the State Duma, in the constituent entities of Russia – one.

“Patriots of Russia” was registered in 2005. The political force was formed as a result of the split of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation on the basis of the “Russian Party of Labor”. Supports the ideology of democratic socialism and collectivism. The head of the association is Gennady Semigin. It is not represented in the State Duma of the current convocation; it occupies 22 places in the regions.