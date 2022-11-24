Arte del Gusto, the all-Italian partnership aims to accelerate the expansion of the “Tosca” format

The Art of Taste announced the entry into the social structure of the group Miroglio, which acquires 5% of the shares. A all-Italian partnership to accelerate the expansion on the national territory and aim at the export of Tuscan catering format recently created by the entrepreneur Peter Nicastro, former creator with Monica Fantoni of the successful brand Löwengrube. L’strategic operation signed in recent days is aimed at introducing Tosca, which opened its first location last September a few kilometers from Florence (Lastra a Signa), in the world of shopping centers on the national territory.

Since 1947 the Miraglio group operates along the women’s fashion and retail supply chain and is present in 22 countries with a network of over 900 single-brand stores, for 9 brands including Elena Mirò, Motivi, Oltre and Fiorella Rubino, of which 450 in shopping centers throughout Italy. The presence in the company of a global and significant retail partner such as the Miroglio Group constitutes an important opportunity for accelerated growth for the newborn format, also contributing to promoting its international development.

In addition to entering the world of shopping centres, Tuscany in fact, it is already planning an opening in London and collaboration with the main delivery platforms in the British capital. There are also other international openings in the pipeline as early as 2023.





Alberto Racca (CEO Miraglio Group), Pietro Nicastro (founder of Löwengrube)

Undisputed protagonist of the new catering formatwhich represents the tradition of the Tuscan gastronomic offer, is the famous crushedcharacterized by the excellence of selected ingredients, for which Tosca has exclusive agreements with the main DOP and DOCG consortia of the region.

The brand Tosca was born digitalas well as international: the development team immediately paid great attention to innovation with services such as the kiosk for ordering without queuing, the app for remote ordering and the possibility of opting for click and collect with parking spaces dedicated for an easy and fast withdrawal of the products.

