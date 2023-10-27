During the last appointment with the most watched house in Italy, there were many delicate topics that kept viewers entertained. After the strong argument between Anita and the actress Beatrice Luzziit was Mirko Brunetti’s turn.

The former Temptation Island contestant, during the past week, was able to have a confrontation with his girlfriend Greta Rossetti, with whom he had a bad argument shortly before entering the most spied on house in Italy.

During the last episode of Big Brother, it is Mirko Brunetti himself who is invited by the host to reach the Mystery Room. Inside it, he was able to witness a message published by his ex-girlfriend Perla.

Mirko Brunetti, the touching letter from his ex Perla: “The love of my life”

Perla is the girl with whom Mirko Brunetti had participated in the reality show Temptation Island, and with whom he had broken off the relationship precisely for Greta. As if that wasn’t enough, Perla seems to be the reason for the breakup between them Greta and Mirko.

Subsequently, after he reached the Mystery Room, the host made him read a letter written by Perla, telling him: “I hope the causes of your breakup come to light. Don’t belittle our history.”

Certainly, Perla seemed very affectionate, and with her voice breaking with emotion she said: “Sorry for the tears but I can’t contain the emotion. Now I am a mature person and I wish you all the best. You don’t get over the pain with another person, but by being alone. You have been the love of my life and will take you inside me.”

Brunetti immediately said he was struck by his words, as he did not expect such a message. But he doesn’t change his mind about his choice, in fact he declared that: “We were hurting each other. I will always carry her with me because she will always be one of the most important people in my life.”

Finally, the host wanted to put him at a crossroads. Precisely, he wanted to ask him: “Who would you choose if you could have one of the two in the House”. Without thinking too much, she replied: “I would like Greta.”