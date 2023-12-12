During the most recent episode of Big Brother, Mirko Brunetti he had to abandon the most spied on house in Italy. In fact, the former gieffino has been eliminated. Following his exit from the scene, the boy would have become the protagonist of an unpublished statement. Let's find out together what it is about in detail.

Inside the most spied on house in Italy, the dynamics became more and more interesting love triangle between Mirko Brunetti, Perla Vatiero and Greta Rossetti. In fact, theentrance of the former temptress of Temptation Island it inevitably upset the rhythms of the house a bit.

However, although he stoked public interest, Mirko was eliminated televoting during the episode aired on Saturday 9 November. Nobody expected it but it seems that the elimination of the former gieffino is due to his ambiguous behavior hired in the last period.

Therefore, the entrepreneur seemed to be intent on reconnecting the relationship with Perla Vatiero and, at the same time, seemed to want to build something new with Greta Rossetti. So, it's a attitude which was not liked by viewers who voted to send him away.

Mirko Brunetti: the report

A few days after his Goodbye from the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, Brunetti was spotted near the hotel where he will remain until Tuesday. According to what some people have reported, Mirko is well and in his heart he knows who he needs. There report it came directly to Amedeo Venza who shared the message through the stories on his Instagram profile: