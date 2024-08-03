Mirko Brunetti also has his say on the breakup with Perla Vatiero and shows his disappointment: his words

This afternoon the news arrived that many fans of Temptation Island he was born in Big Brother they feared: Perla Vatiero and Mirko Brunetti, two of the most beloved faces on the small screen, have officially announced the end of their relationship. After weeks of rumors and speculation, it was Perla who broke the silence through a series of stories on Instagram, confirming the breakup.

Mirko Brunetti’s words after the separation from Perla: “in a couple you grow together”

Mirko, who initially remained silent, then decided to share his feelings with a long and touching post on social media.

“This is a difficult time, too painful for me to write these things but it is my duty to do so. [..] In a couple you grow together, sharing dreams and ambitions.”

Their love story, born under the spotlight, has fascinated and involved thousands of fans who have followed every step of their journey. Mirko’s words indicate how much he tried to rebuild their relationship on solid foundations, but unfortunately it was not enough.

“Our story has been everyone’s story because it is pure, true and sincere and I have dreamed together with each of you. She will remain among the most important people in my life, she will always be a part of me.”

He expressed his continued support for Perla, assuring her that he will always be there for her. He thanked Perla’s parents, considering them as a second family.

Finally, Mirko asked for privacy to be able to face this difficult moment, thanking the fans for their support. He claims with words full of affection that the support received in the complicated periods of his life was fundamental to face the difficulties.

In closing, Mirko wanted to clarify that many of the speculations and rumors that have been circulating in recent weeks, especially those regarding his relationship with his family, are totally unfounded.

This separation marks the end of an important chapter for Pearl And Mirkobut both have shown great maturity and mutual respect. Despite the end of their relationship, the bond of affection and esteem remains intact.

