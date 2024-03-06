Mirko breaks the silence on Instagram after the public confrontation with Perla: he explains to the public that he doesn't want to go against her, but that he no longer wants to touch on the topic.

In recent months the Big Brother it was the main stage where the troubled history of Mirko and Pearl, a relationship full of ups and downs that captured the public's attention. Although separated for months, with Perla confined inside the house and Mirko outside, their story remained tangible, often dominating the dynamics and discussions within the reality show.

The opportunity to reconcile came at the most romantic time of the year: Saint Valentine. The program gave them a few days of time together inside the house, a period that seemed to promise a new chance for their relationship. The meeting brought moments of sweetness and intimacy, with both aware of the challenges that awaited them outside the walls of Big Brother.

However, the serenity achieved during those days was called into question when Pearl he formed a bond with Alessio Falsone, one of the contestants who recently entered the game. Despite the assurances of both regarding the nature of their relationship, Mirko showed clear signs of jealousy. The situation became even more complex when a video emerged in which Perla seemed to discuss herself and Anita with Sergio and Greta, referring to Alessio's possible interest, further fueling Mirko's doubts and uncertainties.

Despite Perla's attempts to explain the situation as “a simple female curiosity”, Mirko was disappointed and shocked by his partner's behavior. This led to a direct comparison between them in the study Alfonso Signoriniwhere Mirko expressed his disappointment.

Mirko disappeared from social media after the episode, for more than 24 hours. He decided to break the silence in a video published on his stories in which he tried to explain his reasons and put an end to the controversy. These were his words about it: