A very sad news that comes from Caltanissetta. Mirko Morning he died at the age of 26 after waiting around 26 hours in the emergency room. The young man went to the Sant’Elia hospital after accusing the pain in the abdomen.

The emergency room operators, after listening to him and verifying that his swab for Covid was negative, assigned him a green code. The code that is given to less serious cases. And so Mirco stayed to wait his turn for 26 hours.

His father, a prison officer, tries to shed some light on the affair. Because his son could be saved. The man explained that he accompanied him to the emergency room and witnessed the swab with negative results. A subsequent CT scan had spotted one pancreatitis. Following the green code, the parent returned home, as he was not allowed to wait with Mirko.

Several hours later, he received a message from the 26-year-old, informing him that they had given him a second swab. This time the outcome was positive.

After some more time, the dad was able to talk to a doctor who reassured him about a pancreatitis without no complications. Then came another message from Mirko. The boy complained that there was only one nurse for six patients and that he had been there looking for help for hours.

Mirko Mattina dies at 3 am

At 3 am, Mirko Mattina’s heart stops beating forever. Vincenzo, this is the father’s name, is informed that a large amount of has been identified in his son’s blood triglycerides, which they had blocked arteries.

Now there is only pain and a lot of anger. The scream of a father who claims to know if they have been in the hospital all protocols respected and if the life of his own son could be saved.