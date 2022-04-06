Mirikashi Cosplay is a declared fan of Komi-San Can’t Communicateand decided to celebrate the return of anime with a very peculiar and creative cosplay.

This cosplayer worked on two variants of the shy girl: The classic one where she appears in her school uniform, and one with a cute kitty costume.

We do not tell you more and better we leave you with the work of Mirikashi Cosplay and his interpretation of the tender Komi-San.

For this first outfit, Mirikashi Cosplay retains the Komi-San schoolgirl look, with a burgundy skirt and blue stripes, a blue jacket over a white blouse, and a bow with the same design on the bottom.

What stands out from this interpretation is the expression of the cosplayer, since it shows a kind of expression of doubt that reminds us a lot of the protagonist of the anime.

While this suit is already pretty cool, she wanted to give it a personal touch by giving it a drastic transformation that she captured in another photo shoot, and I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Mirikashi Cosplay transformed Komi-San into the kitten Komi-Cat

Every now and then it’s cool to get creative, and the cosplayer did it with an outfit that completely modifies the character’s original outfit.

Instead of keeping the school look, she decided to wear a black corset, accompanied by underwear of the same color in a texture similar to vinyl, which preserves the black stockings of Komi-San.

To close with a flourish, she included cat ears that subtly adorn her hair, giving her a unique touch.

Mirikashi Cosplay has a wide variety of outfits, and if you want to see them all, you can follow her on your Instagram account.

What did you think of this Komi-San cosplay? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.