Miriana Trevisan once again at the center of criticisms and offenses by a former gieffina: “You betrayed me, now I’ll tell everything”

Miriana Trevisan he is once again in trouble and receives an important accusation from a former gieffina that has left everyone very surprised. The unpleasant news for the showgirl seems to never end and several months after the end of Big Brother Vip 6, Miriana finds herself once again at the center of a tough battle.

To accuse the ex girlfriend of ‘It’s not Rai ‘ she is a dear friend of hers who, in this latest edition, shared a few weeks in the house with her. During the six long months of the reality show, Trevisan was one of the most talked about and appreciated characters by the public at home.

Her way of doing things, her sincerity and her sweetness have in fact impressed and conquered the viewers at home who, until the last episodes, saved her from the various televoting. Now that the sixth edition of GF Vip is over, it is the one who lashed out at her Maria Monsé.

In fact, the showgirl decided to remove a few pebbles from her shoe by criticizing and accusing her friend Miriana. The latter wrote a long letter to her Trevisan accusing her of having turned her back on her and of having betrayed her.

Miriana Trevisan in trouble: “You betrayed me, now I’ll tell everything”

Maria Monsé as reported by the weekly DiPiù, wrote a long letter to the showgirl accusing her of having turned her back. In fact, she stressed that she deserved a better treatment from Miriana which never happened. The two small screen showgirls have been friends for more than 30 years now but it seems that their friendship has faded in the last period.

Following the behavior that Trevisan had in the house, Maria Monsé he decided to write her a long letter underlining the betrayal received. The showgirl within the weekly DiPiù did not therefore spend nice words towards Miriana giving free rein to her thoughts.

“Because you betrayed me? You ruined our friendship that had lasted for 30 years. We did It is not the rai together and I felt betrayed by you. If I was eliminated by GF Vip so early it is also your fault. You put our friendship under your feet for a game, you offended mejust because you were part of a group that didn’t want me ” says Maria Monsé.

Continuing the former gieffina wonders: “Why did you behave so badly against me? To think you were my favorite. Also because since the days of Non è la Rai there has always been a wonderful relationship between us ”.“And now I tell you that before the GF Vip you called me to give me one of your cute and affectionate greetings, it was the end of July and it was late, eleven in the evening, but friends can call even at that time. But in the house you turned your back on me“ Monsé ends at the weekly DiPiù