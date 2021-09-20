During a conversation with Davide Silvestri, Miriana Trevisan revealed some curious background on her most important love stories: Miriana was together for some time with the singer Pago and also with the playwright Giulio Cavalli. The showgirl who is single today is one of the contestants of the new edition of Big Brother Vip.

New competitor of the Big Brother Vip, Miriana Trevisan in the past it opened with a travel companion, Daniele Silvestri; the showgirl revealed to the singer some background on the two most important love stories of his life. Today Miriana she is single but hopes to meet the right person soon to live the rest of her life with.

Miriana Trevisan and the confessions on Pago and Cavalli

Miriana Trevisan decided to open up with Daniele Silvestri and tell him about his past loves; unlike what was declared by the showgirl herself before entering the most spied house in Italy today Miriana is single again as what appeared to be a real fairy tale with the playwright Giulio Cavalli it actually shipwrecked just before its entrance to the Big Brother Vip.

Before Horses, the beautiful 48 years old she has been married for several years to Pacific September in art I pay; the two are married in 2003 and they had a son, Nicola. Their marriage lasted about ten and years and, after several back and forth, Miriana and Pago they decided to go their separate ways while remaining on excellent terms for the love of their son.

“I started feeling like a woman again”

Miriana she vented with Silvestri telling him what it was like being married to I pay for about ten years and having attended, albeit for a short time, Giulio Cavalli with which love did not take off:

“Before entering I realized it was not for me. There was something wrong with me ”.

The Neapolitan-born showgirl then explained that the son, who is very attached to her, wants to have her say about who her mother frequents, putting her in some way on her guard if a person does not consider it suitable for her.

Miriana he later revealed to Silvestri what a man must have to be able to win his trust and above all his heart:

“A man must amaze me, he must be loyal, he must be a friend and he must make me laugh. Above all, he must follow me in my follies ”.

Who knows maybe the former tissue of Strip the News do not find love right inside the house of the Big Brother Vip!