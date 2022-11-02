Pieve del Garda, the last phone call from Miriam Ciobanu to her father and the discussion with her boyfriend in the middle of the night, which prompted her to leave

There are still many points to be clarified behind the sudden death of the 22-year-old Miriam Ciobanu. However, in the last few hours new details have emerged about why he was walking in the street and also about the last phone call he made to his father, a few hours earlier.

The whole community at the moment is still upset from this sad episode, which obviously led to the premature death of a student, who still had her whole life ahead of her.

Miriam was hit by a peer while she is in via Vittorio Veneto, in Pieve del Garda, in the province of Treviso. When help arrived, however, she was not there by now nothing more to do.

From what has emerged so far, the young woman that evening had gone to eat in a pizzeria in the area with her own fiance. It was his brother who had accompanied them.

Eventually, they walked back to his house and even intended to sleep together. Around midnight he did thelast phone call to his fatherin which he told him: “Dad all right, see you tomorrow and have lunch together.”

The two, however, are no longer able to see each other. It is not known what happened, but it would seem that the young woman had one during the night heavy discussion with boyfriend. She also tried to call her father around 3, but the quiet man from her words was asleep and didn’t answer.

The discovery about the motorist who hit Miriam Ciobanu

Miriam was unable to contact the man, with whom she probably also wanted to let off steam. So, around 4 in the morning, she decided to to set out towards home, but without knowing what would happen a short time later.

A peer of his age driving an Audi, probably due to the dark, fog and high speed, has it invested. She had spent the evening at a party and most likely, he was headed to her house too.

By checking the case, the officers found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. For this he is now in custody, on charges of traffic crime.