“I’m really happy, this is a desired child,” she said in a long interview

Miriam Leone is over the moon: the actress is expecting her first child. The news was first announced on Vanity Fair, who dedicated the cover to her. Leo got married to Paul Carullo in 2021, and confessed that she realized she was pregnant before even taking the test, thanks to some photos that were taken of her: “I noticed that I had a belly that I had never had before. But above all, I realized that what others told me no longer hurt me, I was constantly happy” in a sort of “constant bliss”. And about her pregnancy: “This son was much desired“.

Miriam Leone pregnant and happy: “another me” — Miriam Leone has announced that she is pregnant with four months and to be excited about the new adventure of motherhood. In the interview, she explained how this moment made her discover something new aspect of the feminine, which made her fall even more in love with women and their often underestimated and violated creative power. The actress also said that she has already experienced motherhood many times thanks to her work, holding so many babies on set. This experience led her to reflect on her own life and on the beauty of the gifts that life itself has given her. When she took the pregnancy test, her mind went back to her female lineage, “back to prehistoric times.” This caused her to sort of reconnection with one’s mother and with all women that preceded it. And about why he decided to make the news public, Leone explained that he needs the energy of other women at this moment in his life. “Because I think a lot of people will be happy for me. It’s a gesture of gratitude, a piece of that kind exchange I have with those who follow me. Many people write to me as if they were family.” See also Gasperini: "Now the challenge against Juve can give us measures on our growth"

Miriam Leone’s pregnancy is real this time — Over the last few years, the idea that Miriam Leone was pregnant had made its way at least a couple of times. “Sometimes I’d just eaten or had a particularly tight dress on,” she explained. “I’m honest, I don’t see anything wrong with people dreaming about these things. Some people dream because they’ve already had a child, some because they don’t have one and then there’s also a lot people who just don’t give a damn.”

Motherhood is a personal choice — For Miriam Leone motherhood is not a sealed destiny, but “a personal choice” And finally: “Me I don’t have to justify myself for wanting children or not wanting to have any. Of being able to have it or not being able to. It’s a question that was natural up until fifty or sixty years ago, when women were relegated to that role there. Now this is no longer the case and this must be explained. Because there are people who innocently ask you questions that they are not innocentand it should be kindly told him that certain curiosities have expired”. See also Manchester United player suspected of rape walks free