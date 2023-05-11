Miriam Leone has decided to talk about her anxieties and how she managed to unlock them. She did it in a video then posted on Instagram. The need to slow down, yoga and breathing exercises – the actress opened up without filters.

“I started taking care of myself late,” she said in the video. The value of small things has kept her in balance, while the big issues of her have created anxieties.

The actress then explained that she has learned to manage a possible dinner where she eats too much or a job that is too demanding from an emotional point of view, with precise techniques. The video promotes a healthy lifestyle and psychophysical well-being, a message of profound sensitivity which ends with a “What makes you feel good? What puts you back in peace?”, Addressed to her followers.

“I try to do 10-15 minutes of breathing and small exercises to unblock anxieties, rituals such as bathing with scented candles. I love essential oils, I studied them because I missed the scents of my land”, revealed Miriam Leone, moving the fans.