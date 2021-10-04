Actress Miriam Leone, winner of Miss Italy in 2018, told some details about her childhood, recalling how the latter was not all roses and flowers. Indeed, the esteemed Sicilian, now 34, recalled the moments in which she suffered from the wickedness of others.

Miriam Leone gave an interview for Corriere della Sera, during which he talked about his new film, and then opened up by recalling some of his experiences, his career and his childhood.

When the woman was a child, life in Catania was not too easy for her. Miriam Leone she confessed that she did not feel too inserted and at ease … the reasons? Among all, first of all its external appearance. “Difficult” to believe, given the undeniable good figure of the one who – among other things – won Miss Italy in 2018. Just remembering the experience of the program that “launched” it in the entertainment world, Miriam Leone he said:

It was a gateway to emancipation, my audition in front of millions of people. After that I was able to walk alone, experiment. You have to return the crown: I made a copy that I keep in the bathroom. I needed a testimony.

Then, Miriam Leone she went even further back in time, explaining why in childhood she often felt “excluded” and different.

Miriam Leone: a childhood marked by bullies

Unfortunately, malice is widespread, especially for those who appear in a “different” way than others. It is the case of Miriam Leone, actress appreciated first of all for her wit and skill, but also for her undeniable beauty. Beauty which, however, has not always been appreciated.

Indeed, the Sicilian’s physicality was “a problem” when she was little. Especially her face, characterized by thick eyebrows – also in vogue today – had been “targeted” by the young fellow villagers, who at the schools made her experience hardships, which fortunately today the actress has overcome:

I also felt different physically, they addressed me as if I were a foreigner. They made fun of me. In high school they told me that I was Elio delle Storie Tese. Today it’s fun because I’m an age.

If the worst victim is the one who creates others, the actress (protagonist of a new film with Stefano Accorsi) has chosen not to choose the path of victimhood but to react with human respect and goodness, managing to see the beauty that is in the human being.

Among what he said during the interview, the Miss Italy in 2018 he explained how happy he is to see a more tangible change “towards” kindness: