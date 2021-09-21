Miriam Leone got married last Saturday in Scicli, Sicily. A private ceremony that crowned her great love for her husband Paolo Carullo. On Instagram, the former Miss Italy shared some details of the wedding: from the dress test to the hairstyle chosen for the bride.

Miriam Leone, as announced by some rumors last week, it is married Saturday 18 September a Scicli, in Sicily. The ceremony, to which about 200 people were invited, was intimate and reserved, also because the ex Miss Italy and her husband Paolo Carullo tried to keep their marriage as secret as possible.

Today, a few hours after wedding, Miriam Leone has decided to tell Instagram followers a little more about the best day of her life. The former Miss Italy, in fact, shared some shots taken in the preparation of the marriage, from the dress chosen to go to the altar, to the hairstyle with attention to the smallest details.

Miriam Leone: the wedding dress

Read also: Un Posto al Sole: who is Miriam Candurro (Serena), career and private life

Miriam Leone showed a photo that will always remain in his heart, the one taken in Paris in the Dior atelier where he bought his wedding dress, worn for the last time on 30 July in the final rehearsal before the wedding:

“What an unforgettable moment … I wanted my dress to have a veil and that the embroidery motif was the ears of wheat, a beautiful symbol, I dreamed of it and drew it in my head, fantasizing”.

The dress, entirely of organza, featured a bodice with a sweetheart neckline and long sheer embroidered sleeves. The skirt, on the other hand, was soft, straight and wide.

In the end, Miriam Leone he also explained the profound meaning behind the hairstyle he chose to go to the altar, one dedication of love hidden for the husband Paolo: