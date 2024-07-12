A columnist for the newspaper “O Globo” was asked about the statement and said that “journalists don’t have to explain themselves”

In an interview with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadjournalist Miriam Leitão, from the newspaper The globesuggested this Friday (12.Jul.2024) that financial market agents do not have “good heart”.

The speech was registered at the 19th Congress of Hugs (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism) with the theme “Government strategies for the economy”.

“I wanted to ask two questions, but you can answer them quickly. One is of interest to the financial market and the other is of interest to good-hearted people.”said the journalist. Amid laughter, Haddad asked: “What did you mean by that?”. Miriam replied: “journalists don’t have to explain themselves”.

The question that interests the financial market, according to her, is about the increase in CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit) on banks to finance the payroll tax relief for 17 sectors and municipalities with up to 156 thousand inhabitants.

Now the question that interests those who have “good heart” would be about reducing the tax burden on weapons with the reform.