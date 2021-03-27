Miriam Guardiola will be the new spokesperson for the Popular Party in the Region of Murcia, as agreed by the Regional Executive Committee, which meets this Saturday. The ciezana lawyer, who is already a deputy spokesperson in the Regional Assembly, assumes functions that were vacant since Nuria Fuentes left politics after the 2019 elections.

The Executive Committee, chaired by Fernando López Miras, also ratified the appointment of José Miguel Luengo, mayor of San Javier, as the new general secretary of the regional PP, announced a few weeks ago, as well as the appointment of Francisco Abril as head of Organization.

Likewise, the spokesperson for the PP in Murcia, Rebeca Pérez, assumes the vice-secretary of Territorial Policy, leaving that of Municipal. It is a clue that Pérez will have a decisive role for the new stage of opposition in the Murcian Consistory, after the announcement by José Ballesta in LA VERDAD that he will leave the act of councilor.

Likewise, the general director of the Institute of Credit and Finance of the Region (Icref), Luis Alberto Martín, will be the deputy secretary of Sectorial and Economic Development, while Senator Violante Tomás continues to lead Social Policy. The mayor of Ulea, Víctor López Abenza, assumes the responsibilities of Participation. Visitación Martínez remains president of the Electoral Committee, while the mayor of Yecla, Marcos Ortuño, continues to lead the Rights and Guarantees Committee.

Miriam Guardiola was incorporated into the party by Fernando López Miras in April 2018, when she was appointed Minister of Culture and Tourism. She left the government after the 2019 elections, to focus on the Regional Assembly, where she is deputy spokesperson for her parliamentary group. It also promotes initiatives such as the Mediation Law, together with the now Minister of Business, Industry and Portavocía, Valle Miguélez.

The appointment of Miriam Guardiola does not imply that Joaquín Segado ceases to be a spokesperson in the Regional Assembly. She will deal with party issues, while Segado will focus on Parliament.

The PP already gave a hint of the new functions of Guardiola this past Friday. The new spokesperson was in charge of responding to the new socialist mayor of Murcia. José Antonio Serrano. after his announcement that he was going to open drawers and lift carpets at City Hall.

In a press conference, the general secretary of the PP in the Region of Murcia, José Miguel Luengo, advanced that the regional government is “very close to reaching an agreement on Budgets,” which he considers “fundamental” at times like the current ones . “From the Popular Party we give room to useful policies while others play to exchange chairs,” he said.

Regarding the situation of the Murcia City Council, he regretted that nothing is known about the plan that PSOE and Ciudadanos have for Murcia after the forced departure of José Ballesta.

During the meeting this Saturday, the popular have rejected “the confrontational policies of the secretary general of the Murcian socialists, Diego Conesa, who once again uses the socialist mayors as a front against the regional government for their own political benefit.” Luengo has demanded that Conesa “abandon the front, stop instrumentalizing the mayors of the PSOE and think, for once, of the citizens.”