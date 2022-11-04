Alessandro Giovanardi, the 23-year-old boy who killed 22-year-old Miriam Ciobanu by hitting her with a car on Halloween night, was released from prison. The judge for preliminary investigations Cristian Vettoruzzo established the obligation to stay in the municipality of San Zenone degli Ezzelini, but the ban on leaving the house at night. During the day he can go out with a special permit and go to work.

In the 23-year-old’s story, the girl would suddenly appear on the road that leads to Pieve del Grappa. “I didn’t see her, she suddenly appeared”, Giovanardi had said during the interrogation that she has now returned home. The tests he was subjected to showed that the young driver had a blood alcohol level three times higher than the permitted limit, and traces of cannabinoids were found in his blood.

“At the wheel I felt perfectly lucid – he said – I swear that there, that girl, was not there. In the sense that I didn’t really see her: it was dark, maybe I was running a little too much, but she was in the middle of the road. I only started braking after the impact because it was impossible to notice her presence ”. According to the carabinieri, Giovanardi was traveling at least 130 kilometers per hour. He is now on the loose, but he will not be able to go out between 19.30 and 5.30.