Friday, January 5, 2024, 01:05

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

That thirty years is nothing…; Hey! At least they are exactly what made 'Belle Epoque', Fernando Trueba's delicious film, win an Oscar, Hollywood through. It was 1994, and one of her interpreters, Miriam Díaz-Aroca, conquered the public with that gift of hers…

This content is exclusive for subscribers