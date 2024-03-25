The Triathlon Federation of the Region of Murcia is in luck. Miriam Andreu from Lorca is the new Spanish junior category duathlon champion in the sprint distance (5 kilometers of running, 2 kilometers of cycling and 2.5 kilometers of running).

Andreu, who belongs to the Albacete Res Triathlon Club, has been competing in triathlon since she was little, having stood out almost since she started in this sport.

The champion lifted the winner's ribbon in the competition held in Alcobendas, where last Saturday she also won the silver medal in the supersprint distance. On Sunday she rose to the top of the podium with a time of 1 hour, 9 minutes and 42 seconds, ahead of Ainoa Gontan, from the Inforhouse Santiago Triathlon, and Valeria Moñux, from the Deporam Triatlón Soriano, second and third classified. In this same competition, Eva María Sánchez, also from the Albacete Triathlon Club, finished in sixth position.

In the men's event there was also Murcian representation: Oriol Alonso, from Flor de Diablillos, finished in 24th position; Mario Hernández, from CT Murcia Unidata, on 27; Jesús Albarracín, from the Guerrita Alcantarilla Triathlon, 63, and his teammate, Víctor Martínez, 75.