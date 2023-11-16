An annoying low back pain stops Miretti: the midfielder has just left the Under 21 national team retreat to return to Turin, where he will continue treatment under the observation of the Juventus medical staff. Another setback after Locatelli’s injury, still dealing with a slightly dislocated fracture of the tenth rib. For now, Juve’s midfield is reduced to a minimum of solutions: in view of Inter, at the restart, Allegri for now can only count on Rabiot (who missed Cagliari due to suspension), McKennie and Nicolussi Caviglia who is fresh from his seasonal debut .

INFIRMARY

—

However, at Continassa they hope to recover Miretti in a few days, at least next week as the Italian derby approaches. The person who will instead force a last-minute assessment will be Locatelli, who will probably have to carry the pain with him for some time. Alex Sandro should be available again against Inter (after a two-month break), and could return to partially work with his teammates within this week. While for Weah the physical tests that he will carry out at the beginning of next week will be decisive: should he pass them, he should return to join the team in part. For now, Danilo’s recovery is difficult.