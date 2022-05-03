There will be an operation in midfield at the center of the Juventus transfer market. But on the sidelines of the race between two very different players like Milinkovic-Savic and Jorginho, beyond the Pogba dream that remains alive until he goes elsewhere, the constant emergency with which the department has been dealing for weeks requires strengthening him numerically to next season. In addition to the expected return of Locatelli and McKennie, as well as the return from Ramsey’s loan (which will not be to stay), there is a young trend that Juve has long opened: Fabio Miretti, the last in order of appearance, after Nicolò Fagioli and Nicolò Rovella from the market, are three for a place.