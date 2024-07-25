Exclusively on the weekly Yellow new testimonies on the case of Mirella Gregori, the 15-year-old who disappeared from Rome on May 7, 1983

After more than 40 years they emerge new testimonies on the disappearance of Mirella Gregorithe 15-year-old Roman girl who disappeared into thin air on May 7, 1983, a month before the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. weekly Yellow (Cairo Publisher), exclusivewill publish in the next issue the minutes of 1984in the investigation documents, which contain important testimony. Simonaa schoolmate of Gregori, told the police one of the possible motives for the 15-year-old’s disappearance. “Shortly before disappearing, Mirella revealed to me that she had rejected Fabio’s explicit approachesher boyfriend friend Sonia. When I spoke with Fabio and Sonia, the day after Mirella’s disappearance, they both seemed almost indifferent to me“.

Simona’s testimony is fundamental because opens up new scenarios. Which leads to new questions: is Mirella’s end to be found in jealousy between teenagers? Is it the result of an argument after a rejected advance? Sonia DeVito and Fabio DeRosa they are now married and, at the time of the facts, they were questioned by the investigators. Sonia was the last person to have seen and spoken with Mirella Gregori. The girl was in her bar and the two exchanged a few words around 3:30 pm, at least according to Sonia. But her testimony never convinced the investigators or even the victim’s sister, Maria Antonietta Gregori: “Sonia knows something but doesn’t speak“. In fact, the woman contradicted herself several times during the interrogations.

Also Fabio DeRosaDe Vito’s girlfriend in 1984 and now husband, was heard by the Parliamentary Commission who is investigating. The man, however, claims he has never been questioned in thirty years. It’s not the truth. Yellow publishes exclusively the transcripts of the interrogation of Fabio De Rosa carried out in front of the Carabinieri and the magistrate of the time, Ilario Martella.