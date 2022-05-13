A community mourning the death of Mirella Sacino, her mother was unable to defeat the ugly evil

Pain in Salerno, a young mother died after a hard battle. Mirella Sacino leave a small child.

Known and popular with everyone, she failed to win hers battle against that illness that left her no way out. The whole community hoped and prayed that she would be able to defeat the ugly evil and return to live her life together with her child. Unfortunately the heartbreaking news arrived, Mirella Sacino died forever last night May 11th.

The funeral of Mirella Sacino

Yesterday, the last farewell to the young mother was celebrated in Madonna of Pompeii church of Miriconda, a district of Salerno.

After the tragedy, there were many people who clung to the family, showing them support and closeness. Numerous messages have also appeared on the web, from people who wanted to remember and greet her for the last time.

The farewell posts on social media for the young mother

There are no words. There can be no peace! Any sentence would be superfluous. You are and will always remain that smiling girl who managed to take life lightly. A good word for everyone.

An absolute sadness, shortness of breath and the words that do not come out, as well as the tears that at a certain point stop because they are cold by the pain of this news that tears the heart. My friend, I never wanted this day to come.

Among the numerous posts, even that of Stefano Caldorospokesman for the former president of the Campania region:

You, from up there, follow your loves. They will always need you, your family, your parents and them: the immense Carlo and the little Pietro. I am sure you will. You will be their angel. Beautiful.

Mirella Sacino leaves her husband in pain Carlo Giordano and the little one Peterall family and friends.