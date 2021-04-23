Mireia Belmonte (Badalona, ​​30 years old), was present yesterday in Madrid, at the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee, in a ceremony with Santander bank in which they also started a countdown to the Tokyo Games. After a fleeting trip, he returned in the afternoon to Catalan lands to train. He attended AS.

How are you doing with your shoulder injury?

I go little by little. I still can’t train to the maximum, but I can already do a training volume that weeks ago it cost me. I feel better, I do more kilometers in the water and it is a first step and then I start to force the machinery.

The Europeans in Budapest in May are one of the last tests before Tokyo. Will be present?

I honestly don’t know. I have to see how I evolve from the injury. The good thing is that I already have two Olympic minimums (800 and 1,500 free). It is true that I have four other possible ones, but I am not urgent. The certainty of being at the Games helps me to train more calmly.

The president of the COE, Alejandro Blanco, revealed that the Spanish Olympians will travel to Tokyo vaccinated. What do you think?

This is great news. In the Olympic Village we will be with many people from other delegations and countries, so traveling vaccinated is great security. We have to minimize the risk to make it a safe place.

With four medals (one gold, two silver and one bronze) these will be his fourth Games. How do you deal with them?

They will be very different, there is no doubt about that, but I think the Olympic spirit will be the same. It is the most beautiful competition for which we prepare for four years … and this time even five.

Do you think you will be one of the flag bearers?

We will see. It would be fulfilling a beautiful dream, since in Spain it is something very important.

Alejandro Blanco shows him all his support

Alejandro Blanco, president of the COE, praised the swimmer whom he sees as “spectacular” ahead of the Olympics. “You have won four Olympic medals and all the medals in the world, you are a world legend, and now you are going to win a great medal that is to recover and compete,” he commented. “When you go to Tokyo, you are going to win, not to be third, and that is what people are going to see, that you have no limits, barriers or records that you cannot overcome. Society is aware that you are not one. normal athlete, that you are exceptional, who has achieved everything and continues to fight to achieve everything, “he added.

Felipe Martín, Alejandro Blanco and Mireia Belmonte

Sustainability Agreement

Banco Santander and the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) joined in the celebrations for World Earth Day (April 22) with the announcement of their collaboration agreement to promote sustainability and responsibility in sport. Alejandro Blanco and Mireia Belmonte formalized the union commitment by which Banco Santander becomes the exclusive Global Partner of the COE’s Sustainability Strategy. Felipe Martín, director of Sponsorships, Events and Social Networks of Santander Spain also participated in the event. “The medals obtained by the Spanish team will also be compensated. For each metal obtained in gold the entity will plant 100 trees, 50 in the case of silver and 25 if it is bronze,” they highlighted.