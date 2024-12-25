The Spaniards Guillem Pujol (CN Mataró), with an absolute record, and the Olympic champion Mireia Belmonte (CN Barcelona) have won this Wednesday in the waters of the port of Barcelona the Nadal Cup with the largest participation in history.

With a time of 1:50.9, Pujol thus surpasses the absolute record of the event that Carles Ventosa had since 1994, when he established a mark of 1:51.05 minutes.

The CN Mataró swimmer defended his victory from last year with authority and, after completing the 200 meters starting and finishing at Portal de la Pau in 1 minute and 50 seconds, he achieved his eleventh consecutive victory, thus surpassing the Spanish Olympic swimmer Dani Serra , which achieved ten.

For his part, Belmonte, who was facing his first participation in this classic Christmas test, achieved the victory ‘ex aequo’ with Laura Rodríguez (CN Barcelona) with a final time of 2 minutes and 19 seconds.

People jump into the sea during the Nadal Cup swimming race in Barcelona Bruna Casas / Reuters

With this victory, Rodríguez, winner of four consecutive editions (2018-2021), achieves her fifth historic victory, which leaves her just one shy of the record of six held by Carmen Soriano.

Furthermore, the current edition of the traditional water crossing of the Catalan capital has been, according to the organizers, the most crowded edition in history (472 participants), with a record number of entries in the women’s category (175) and in the popular series ( 301).



In the absolute men’s category, the podium was completed by Nil Ibáñez from Club Natació Atlètic-Barceloneta, second with 1 minute and 56 seconds, and Eric Casals from Club Natació Vic, third with 2 minutes and 5 seconds.

In the absolute female category, the podium was completed by Alba Maestro (Club Natació Hospitalet) with a total time of 2 minutes and 23 seconds.