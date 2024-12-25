



Mireia Belmonte closes 2024 with a smile after achieving victory in the traditional Nadal Cup, the open water race held in the Port of Barcelona every December 25. The woman from Badalona made her debut in the event and won the women’s category tied with Laura Rodríguez. Both swimmers, teammates from CN Barcelona, ​​completed the 200 meters of the race in 2 minutes and 19 seconds.

The victory allows Belmonte to end the year with a good taste in their mouths after failing to qualify for the Paris Games. Even so, and despite having already turned 34 years old, the Catalan is not thinking about retirement, and continues training to be able to be in the next World Cup, which will be held in Singapore between July 11 and August 3, 2025.

Mireia is the most successful Spanish athlete in the Olympic Games, with a total of four medals: one gold (200 butterfly in Rio 2016), two silver (200 butterfly and 800 freestyle in London 2012) and one bronze (400 medley in Rio 2016). ). Andrea Fuentes and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario also have four, but none of them achieved gold.

In the men’s category, the victory went to Guillem Pujol, who with this already adds eleven to his record. The swimmer also managed to break the test record to leave it at 1:50.









This edition was the largest in history with 472 participants. There was also a record number of entries in the women’s category (175) and in the popular race (301).