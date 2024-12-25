The swimmer Mireia Belmonte closes 2024 shining in the Nadal Cup disputed this Wednesday in the port of Barcelona. The Olympic champion has been the main protagonist along with Guillem Pujol, from CN Mataró, who has achieved an absolute record in the edition with the highest participation in history.

Belmonte, who was facing his first participation in this classic Christmas test, achieved the ‘ex aequo’ victory with Laura Rodríguez (CN Barcelona) with a final time of 2 minutes and 19 seconds.

For her part, with this triumph, Rodríguez, winner of four consecutive editions (2018-2021), achieves its fifth historic victorywhich leaves him just one shy of the record of six held by Carmen Soriano.

With a time of 1:50.9, Pujol thus surpasses the absolute record of the event that Carles Ventosa had since 1994when he set a mark of 1:51.05 minutes.

The CN Mataró swimmer defended his victory from last year with authority and, after completing the 200 meters starting and finishing at Portal de la Pau in 1 minute and 50 seconds, achieves its eleventh consecutive victorythus surpassing the Spanish Olympic swimmer Dani Serra, who achieved ten.

Furthermore, this edition of the traditional water crossing of the Catalan capital has been, according to the organisers, the most massive edition in history (472 participants)with a record number of entries in the female category (175) and in the popular series (301).

In the absolute men’s category, The podium was completed by Nil Ibáñez from Club Natació Atlètic-Barcelonetasecond with 1 minute and 56 seconds and Eric Casals from Club Natació Vic, third with 2 minutes and 5 seconds.

In the absolute female category, the podium was completed by Alba Maestro (Club Natació Hospitalet) with a total time of 2 minutes and 23 seconds.