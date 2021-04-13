The Gondar cemetery in northwestern Ethiopia was not meant to be that big. The thousands of Ethiopian Jews buried in it they expected to live and die in Israel, but a series of obstacles frustrated his dream.

“I hope that Israel assumes its responsibilities before we all die here,” Alene, 49, told AFP news agency Sitotaw, during a visit to the cemetery located on a hillside in Gondar, in the Amhara region, where her sister is buried. .

“We all fall like dead leaves,” he added.

Recently a part of the community got lucky. An operation allowed between December and March the transfer of 2,000 Ethiopian Jews to Israel. It was like a balm.

But it is a small fraction of the candidates for aliyah – Jewish immigration to Israel – and at the moment there are no more operations planned.

Sitotaw assures that the Israeli authorities must act quickly, before it is too late for him and the rest of the community.

“What worries me is that the cemetery is almost full,” he says, pointing to a part where blue and white headstones crowned with the Star of David invade the surrounding wheat fields.

Before long, “we won’t even have room for a grave.”

A headstone in the Jewish cemetery outside the city of Gondar in Ethiopia. Photo: AFP

Secret flights

Much of the Ethiopian Jewish community came to Israel in the 1980s and 1990s.

Some were transferred in secret flights through refugee camps from neighboring Sudan during a film mission under the film “The Red Sea Diving Resort,” released in 2019.

And later the “Solomon” operation allowed almost 15,000 Ethiopians to be transported to Israel in 1991.

Those who stayed in Ethiopia are called “Falash Mura”, a derogatory term that highlights that they are descendants of Jews who converted to Christianity in the 18th and 19th centuries, many of them under force.

They consider themselves Jewish but the rabbinical authorities do not recognize them as such so they cannot claim to benefit from the law of return, voted in 1950, which guarantees any Jew the right to immigrate to Israel.

They can only come to Israel as part of a family reunification, which involves having a relative in the country.

A group of Jewish women waiting to travel to Israel, in front of the house of one of them, in Gondar. Photo: AFP

Israeli authorities are examining a waiting list of some 8,000 immigration candidates.

The leaders of the Ethiopian Jewish community say there are many more: they exceed 10,000 in Gondar alone and there are about 3,800 in the capital, Addis Ababa.

The hard life in Ethiopia

In Gondar, the Ethiopian Jews they live crowded in precarious houses with dry mud walls and corrugated sheet roofs. They survive on odd jobs.

Life revolves around the Hatikvah (“Hope”) synagogue which provides food rations for the children, free medical care and houses a library where students can learn Hebrew.

Many Jews in Gondar, Ethiopia, depend for their food on help from a local synagogue. Photo: AFP

But the community members have a fixed idea: go to Israel as soon as they can.

Nigist Abege, 46, says he will “miss nothing” for Ethiopia if he manages to go to Israel, where his relatives live.

“My only wish is to see my family,” says this woman.

Most of the community has escaped the conflict in the neighboring region of Tigré, further north.

But not all: Girmaw Gete, who enlisted in the special forces in the Amhara region to prepare for military service in Israel, was sent to Tigré in November to fight the forces of that region in the ranks of the federal army. He died in combat.

His mother, Azanu Girma, cannot help but think that her son would be alive if the family had been able to emigrate to Israel.

Discrimination and culture shock

Those who fulfill their dream also have challenges ahead.

Members of the Ethiopian community in Israel complain about racial discrimination and of police abuses.

Nigussie Alemu, who works at the Hatikvah synagogue, knows very well the difficulties of Ethiopians in Israel because he worked in the country as a teacher.

The education -he says- is the key to overcome the inevitable “culture shock” that awaits newcomers.

“Many Ethiopians in Israel are illiterate even in their mother tongue,” he explains.

Gondar Jews prefer to put racism aside and focus on the positive.

“When I went, it was like a rebirth,” explains Ayele Andebet, 23, who spent six months in Israel at a yeshiva, a Talmud study center. He wants to come back forever.

“It was very difficult to leave but it is the will of God that makes me here, waiting,” he concludes.

Source: AFP

