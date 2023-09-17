Administrators try to keep the space running; The venue has a collection of more than 70 years of Brazilian theater

Sunk in debts exceeding R$20 million, Teatro Dulcina, in Brasília, is trying to stay afloat. The cultural complex has been listed as cultural heritage in the Federal District since 2007 and houses a collection of more than 70 years of Brazilian theater that has never been digitized.

Opened in 1980, the theater had an auction scheduled for September 14th, but the Federal Court canceled the measure. Judge Alexandre Machado Vasconcelos, from the 18th Federal Court, understood that those responsible did not meet the established deadlines.

The theater is named in honor of Dulcina de Moraes, who was an actress, director, producer and theater teacher. She founded the Brazilian Theater Foundation, whose headquarters are in the theater building. The place also houses the Conchita de Moraes room, an art gallery and the Dulcina de Moraes Faculty of Arts.

Artists and people who frequent the space started an online fundraiser on September 1st to try to raise funds to avoid the auction.

The goal was to raise R$600,000 in 9 days to pay debts with the INSS (National Social Security Institute) and the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service). Until September 13th, however, those responsible they had only achieved R$ 7,482.70.

CHRONIC PROBLEM

Theater culture in Brasília has problems that cut across governments. A few meters away, the Cláudio Santoro National Theater – the city’s postcard designed by Oscar Niemeyer – is now a construction site, but by the end of 2022, the scene was abandoned.

The venue was closed in January 2014, months after the inauguration of the new Mané Garrincha Stadium, the most expensive World Cup arena – costing R$ 1.5 billion – and which would host games for some of the world’s main teams that same year. .

The theater remained closed for 8 years: during the government of Rodrigo Rollemberg (PSB) (2015 to 2018); and most of the first term of Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), who took office in 2019. In 2022, the election year, Ibaneis announced the renovation of the space. It is expected to reopen at the end of 2024, almost 11 years after closing.

With information from Agência Brasil.